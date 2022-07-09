Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

RUSMF opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

