Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €675.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($703.13) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($703.13) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($781.25) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($761.46) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($833.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

EPA MC opened at €606.90 ($632.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €577.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €635.21. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($271.41).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

