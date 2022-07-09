Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00008993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00562902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,726,498 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

