ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $589,099.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00213978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

