Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $52.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $52,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

