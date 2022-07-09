Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 100,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.