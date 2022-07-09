Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 824 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.86 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $127.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55.

