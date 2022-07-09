Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 11,338 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

