Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,222.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,551.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.