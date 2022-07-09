Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.17. 30,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 139,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.00.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rezolute news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $79,997.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

