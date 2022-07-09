Reviewing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

19.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunworks and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.64%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.61 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Summary

Sunworks beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

TNR Technical Company Profile (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

