renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Hits $213,161.06

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $213,161.06 and approximately $10.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00121363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00781986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.