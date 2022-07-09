Redpanda Earth Trading Up 27.2% This Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $484,688.24 and approximately $116,537.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00429212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

