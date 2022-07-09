Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $33,666.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00373105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.01778093 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000217 BTC.

