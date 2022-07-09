Receive Access Ecosystem Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $33,666.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00373105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.01778093 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

