Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

