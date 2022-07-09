Raymond James Trims North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Target Price to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$415.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.63. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,400. In the last three months, insiders acquired 597,300 shares of company stock worth $9,491,063.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

