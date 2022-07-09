Raymond James Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.39.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.99.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$900,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,074,775. Insiders sold a total of 619,183 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,085 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

