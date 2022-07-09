Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$12.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$8.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$1,216,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.