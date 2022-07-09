RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 156,175 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.