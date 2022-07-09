Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.58 million and $2.80 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00013920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00560143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,867,987 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

