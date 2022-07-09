Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of QRHC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 38,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 151,743 shares of company stock valued at $771,453 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

