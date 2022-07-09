Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00389769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.01799194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars.

