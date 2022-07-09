Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $22,739.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,814.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.59 or 0.05618178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00244572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.00583758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00513704 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,395,039 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

