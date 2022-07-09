Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Up 24.1%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 7,963,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,787,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.43. The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)
