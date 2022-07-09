QUAI DAO Price Up 29.3% This Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $172,670.01 and approximately $65,607.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033546 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

