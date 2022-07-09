Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 844,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 164,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

