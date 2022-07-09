Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($110.42) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €65.98 ($68.73) on Tuesday. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($120.21). The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

