ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.