ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.