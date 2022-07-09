ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.05 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 305,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

