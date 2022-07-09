ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 4,710 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

