ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 5,474 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

