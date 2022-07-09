ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 129,469 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,469 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SCHA opened at $40.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
