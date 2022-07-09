ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Position Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSO. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

