Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $134.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00054199 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,889,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,798,489 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

