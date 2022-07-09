Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.