Presearch Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,423.00 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $23,423.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

