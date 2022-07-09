Presearch Price Tops $0.0978 on Major Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $38.77 million and approximately $28,924.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

