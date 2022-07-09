Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 5.4%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 3,621,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,449,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £12.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.33.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

