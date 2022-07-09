PLATINCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $28,888.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 715,253,427 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlusCoin is an Ethereum-based cashback platform. PLS is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on DS PLUS mobile app. “

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

