Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $98.43 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $98.43 million and approximately $201,778.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00283823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00078795 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,159,904 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

