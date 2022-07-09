Piper Sandler Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $13.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

