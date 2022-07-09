Piper Sandler Trims Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Target Price to $12.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enfusion by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

