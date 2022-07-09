Piper Sandler Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $210.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

