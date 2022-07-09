Piper Sandler Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $93.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

