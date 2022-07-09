Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.15. 43,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 429,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.