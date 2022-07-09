Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

PINS stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

