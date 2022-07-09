Pigeoncoin (PGN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,875.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $172,065.14 and $2,875.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

