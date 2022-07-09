P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.50. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,443 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

